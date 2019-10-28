Regional Cross Country qualifiers

The Regional Cross Country Championship were held on Saturday in Belfast.

Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle continued her strong year. The Freshman won the Class B Regional by 12 seconds over Olivia Tiner of Winslow. Jandreau finished the five k race in a time of 20:07. The top half of the teams in each class and the top 30 runners in each race also qualified and the County will be well represented at Twin Brook in Cumberland.

In girls Class B

Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle and Kayley Bell of Caribou both finished in the top 10. The Caribou girls also qualified with a sixth place finish.

In Class C girls 14 of the 30 qualifiers are from the County.

Madison McCarthy and Dolcie Tanguay of MSSM finished fourth and fifth, Teagan Ewings and Emmalyne Drake of Houlton GHCA were ninth and tenth

Mira Kelly of Fort Kent, Madison Miller of Washburn, Ellie Grant and MaKenna Cooley of Houlton/GHCA, Annika Reynolds and Alexandria White of Fort Fairfield, Jeanelle Ross of Houlton/GHCA and Hannah Nelson of MSSM also finished in the top 30. Houlton GHCA finished second, MSSM was third and Fort Kent ended up fourth.

On the Boys side in Class B

Jordan Duplissie and Ethan Holmquist of Caribou were fifth and sixth. Their teammates Michael Cyr and Malachai Willey also advanced. Presque Isle's Jude Mosher also finished in top 30. The Caribou boys finished second behind MDI in the team championship.

In Class C

Daniel Ross of Houlton/GHCA led the County runners he finished 6th, Miguel San Clemente of Fort Kent and Jeremy Stone of Houlton/GHCA were ninth and tenth.

Aidan Churchill, Christopher Tardie Kaiden Carney of Washburn, Morris McCall of MSSM, Gavin Dunagan ,Colby Hewitt of Washburn, Jay Philbrock of MSSM and Matthew Cyr of Madawaska all qualified as individuals.

Washburn ended up third in the team scoring, MSSM and Madawaska also qualified their complete teams.

The State Championship are November 2nd at Twin Brook in Cumberland with the Class B girls starting the day at 11 am.

followed by the B Boys, C Girls and C Boys.