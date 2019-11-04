Regional Soccer games are scheduled.

Presque Isle will be hosting three Northern Regional Soccer Championship games on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday Fort Kent and Houlton girls will meet at 5 pm and then on Thursday the PVHS and CAHS Boys and girls will meet with the boys game set for 4pm and the girls game set for 6:30.

Mark White:" We are very much looking forward to it. We had a great experience back in 2015 with the State Games and when they asked us to host the C and D Regionals we jumped at it. We are looking forward to it. We have a big staff that is going to work and we hope that people come and enjoy themselves."

White says Maine Principals Association is renting the facility and there will be an admission charge put in place by the MPA

White:" Admission charge is 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for student and Senior Citizens. This is an MPA sposored event and we go by their admission prices."

Presque Isle hosted the State Championships back in 2015 and they will also be hosting the C and D States again in 2020. This Regional Championship is just another way to showcase the Presque Isle facility.

White:" We are hoping for big crowds. We will be well staffed so teams, coaches players and officials will have to concentrate on what they have to do for the game and my crew will handle everything else."

Here is the schedule of games.

Tuesday

Houlton and Fort Kent will meet at 5 pm.

Wednesday

Two games in Presqaue Isle.

PVHS boys and girls will take on CAHS. Boys game at 4 and the girls game is set for 6:30pm

The Caribou Vikings will play for the Class B title against MDI on Wednesday at 4pm in Hampden.

The winners will advance ot the States. The Class B and C State games are set for Falmouth and the Class A and D states are scheduled to be played in Hampden.