Rene's Quick Picks September 13th

It's time for the NFL Quick Picks. Last week we kept it in house in the battle of the sports guys and I have bragging rights for the year. I ended with five on air picks right and Matt had four right.

In the complete picks I ended with 11 right and Matt had 10 correct. This week Paul Deschaine who coaches the Junior High Girls basketball team at Central Aroostook threw down the challenge.

We both think the Patriots will win big

We agree that the Buffalo Bills will stop the Giants

I am taking Pittsburgh and Paul is picking Seattle on the road

I am taking the LA Chargers and Paul is picking Detroit at home

We both think that Dallas will stop Washington and that Houston will defeat the Jags.

In the Monday night game we are both picking the Cleveland Browns.

Enjoy all the Action. The complete list of picks is posted to my professional Facebook page Rene Cloukey WAGM TV.

