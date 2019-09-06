Rene's Quick Picks September 6th

It's time for the NFL Quick Picks. The first week of the season is always an interesting one with more questions than answers. This week I am keeping the picks in house bragging rights in the sports department are up for grabs as Matt St Jean picks against me.

We both think that New England will open with a win over Pittsburgh

We are both picking the Dallas Cowboys to stop the Giants

I am taking the Chiefs on the road and Matt is taking Jacksonville

I am taking the Jets to stop Buffalo and Matt is picking the Bills

We both think that Atlanta to stop Minneosta

Ih the Monday night games

We both think that New Orleans will open with a win over Houston

I am taking team disarray with all of the controvesy about Antonio Brown I am still taking the Raiders to win and Matt is picking Oakland.

All the picks are posted to my Professional Facebook page Rene Cloukey WAGM TV. Enjoy all the action

