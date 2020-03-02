Road to a 3-peat: SAHS Lady Warriors

The Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors have been a force to be reckoned with in class D for the last 3 years. Right now they're in position to win it ALL...for the THIRD time. Rene Cloukey has the story.

The SAHS Warriors are in a familiar place and they are doing it with a bunch of new faces .

(Cliff Urquhart):"They were very hungry coming into the season. This isn't the same team that won two State Championships. There are some players back, but a lot of them were on the team and didn't have huge roles. They have huge rolls now and have really stepped up."

(Kacy Daggett):" I think we are totally different than last year. We have Emma Nadeau coming in and playing post and she has never done that before. We have new starters three out of five are new this year. We are a really young team and we have some speed."

Makaelyn Porter is the only senior on the team and she says the team has come together with the younger players showing a lot of maturity.

(Makaelyn Porter):" We have a lot of eighth graders and freshman and sophomores and juniors who are showing a lot of maturity. They have stepped up this year."

The Warriors players say that they have felt pressure this year and feel like they do have a target on their backs.

Daggett:" We won last year and I think that puts pressure on us. We have a huge target on our back.We have to step up and do what we need to do."

Porter:" Every team we play gives it their best shot because everybody wants to beat us."

The team will play Greenville for the State Championship for the second year in a row. Urquhart says that his team is looking forward to going for the gold again.

Urquhart:" This is a very fun week kids are focused. We have five good practices and we will probably try to get to Augusta to practice on that floor. We will be prepared."

The Warriors and Greenville will play on Saturday at 1 p in Augusta. I'm Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports