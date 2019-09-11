Rossignol named Madawaska Coach

Madawaska has named a new boys basketball coach and he is no stranger to the sidelines.

Matt Rossignol has been named the Owls new Coach. Rossignol is no stranger to Madawaska. He has taught Social Studies at the High School for 22 year and coached the boys basketball team there for nine seasons from 1998 to 2007. He then coached the Van Buren girls for nine seasons .

Rossignol is also the Owls softball coach. He replaces Peter Clavette who stepped down earlier this year.

The search for a new girls coach in Van Buren will begin shortly.