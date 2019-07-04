Running for Research: The LP Miracle Mile

For the past seven years, the unofficial start for Houlton's midnight madness is the LP Miracle Mile. It's come a long way.

"We started this event with just four of us with this dream to start something called miracle mile," race co-founder Kirk Ward said.

The reason for starting the race hit close to home

"We started the race to honor our daughter McKenna who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer," Ward said.

McKenna lost her fight with cancer. Before she passed away, Ward decided to take action.

"We decided to honor all the cancer patients as well as patients who had developed diamond blackfan anemia, a blood disorder," Ward said.

The race took off. It's now sponsored by Louisiana Pacific and this year at midnight madness they attracted nearly 250 runners. All of them are now part of the Ward family.

"Everybody here at this race I call them my family, we uh, we often times feel lonely," Ward said. "When we do this event I don't know what it does to us but it just shows that we have more than just our immediate family we have the entire county embracing us."

From four people and a dream to a family of over 200. The ascension of the event is truly a miracle.

Check them out on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MiracleMileRace4Research/