Running for Back to Back: Caribou Vikings Track and Field

The Defending State Champion Caribou Vikings track and field team lost several key members from last year's squad. It was a slow start to the Track and field season for Caribou and other schools in the County. The winter just wouldn't let go and that kept the athletes inside working out until after April Vacation.

" I will admit it was hard the beginning of the season because of the late winter," Senior Dylan Marrero said. "Even before we were getting out as much as we can running inside and running outside. As soon as the track cleared up we were back to our same workouts we did last year and were right back into it."

It has been quite a year in Caribou. In the last 12 months the Vikings have captured several state titles, including the boys track and field team, boys tennis team and the boys basketball team. Isaac Marker was on the State Championship basketball team that captured the first State since 1969.

"State basketball championship brought me a lot of confidence this year," Marker said. "It is carrying on I have already got a new PR in high jump this year and I am hoping to keep improving both in the sprinting events and the four by 100 this year."

Coach Roy Alden feels that success breeds success.

"You see other kids being successful and it creates excitement and creates interest and makes them buy into the hard work it takes to be a champion," Alden said.

Alden and team members say that while the Vikings lost some of their leading performers to graduation they still feel they have the talent to repeat.

"We had three or four kids that were the strength of the team last year that were all seniors, but this group is coming on," Alden said. "It is exciting to watch them grow and develop."

The County Championship is next Week and the PVC Championship is later this month and then the State Championship is set for June 1st. The Vikings will continue to work hard and try to peak at the right time as they look to keep Caribou's State Championship success rolling.