Salute to Seniors: MSSM Track and Field



The Maine School of Science and Mathematics sponsors track and field in the spring. The Penguins have students from all over the State who were not able to wear the MSSM uniform in their final year of High school.

Five seniors were looking to compete for MSSM this spring.

Brice Carson originally from Madawaska would have competed for the Penguins for the fourth straight year. Carson is attending the University of Massachusetts Boston and will study Psychology.

Jay Philbrick of Cumberland was also set to compete in track and field for the fourth straight year. Philbrick will attend Brown University and study applied Mathematics, Economics and Public Policy

Toben Streevy from MDI also competed in track and field during his time in Limestone. He plans on attending the University of Maine and studying Marine Biology in Orono.

Dolcie Tanguay from Fort Kent participated in track and field during her entire time at MSSM. She will be studying Environmental Science at the University of Maine Farmington

William Whitman from Swan's Island competed in track for all four year. Whitman is going to Colby College and will study Gender Studies.

Brice Carson, Jay Philbrick, Toben Streevy, Dolcie Tanguay and William Whitman here is your senior salute.