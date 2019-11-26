SAHS Boys Soccer team receives Sportsmanship Banner



The Maine Principals Association has announced the Sportsmanship winners for the fall sport season

The SAHS boys soccer team receives the MPA Class D Sportsmanship Banner. They were recognized at the State Championship in Hampden earlier this month.

The MPA awards sportsmanship banners in every sport. The awards are voted on by other schools. Congratulations to SAHS for winning this years Class D soccer award.

The complete list of State Champions and Sportsmanship Award winners is listed under the related documents section.