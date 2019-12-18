SAHS boys battle for playoff spot

The Southern Aroostook Warriors lost their two leading scorers to graduation. They also have a new coach Brett Russell took over the program before the start of the preseason

Brett Russell:" I am very excited to take the program over. I think there is a lot of talent here. We have to work on our teamwork and chemistry and intensity and I think we are ready to move on and have a successful season."

Russell might be new to coaching the team, but he is very familiar with the squad because he has been involved at the sub varsity level.

Russell:" I have been involved in the 5 6 7 8 grade levels for some time. I have worked with these kids and in baseball also. I know that makes them tick and hope to push the right buttons and have then play well."

The Warriors lost their two leading scorers last year, but early this season they are showing they can score

(Jacob Brooks):"Everybody thinks we are not as good this year because we lost our seniors, but I think we will be alright and will fare well against everybody."

(Camden Porter):"We have one senior and a lot of Juniors this year I think we will do good. We have played together a long time so that helps."

(Brett Russell): You can't replace leadership and scoring, but we have some good young kids here that are great basketball players and we are going to look to push it and get out and run and crash the boards, Defensively we are going to be in your face for 32 minutes so I think we will find our scoring in the open court.

The goal for the team making it to Bangor.

Porter: I think we are going to have a good season. I think we are going to do good and make the tournament."

Brooks:" I think there is a lot of team ball, move the ball and play good defense."

The Warriors middle school teams have been very successful winning the league title on several different occasions.

The Warriors will try to play a lot of pressure defense and score in transition

Porter:" We are not the biggest team, but if we play fast and we can shoot and that is what we are going to try and do."

Brooks:" Play defense get out on the break and get easy baskets."