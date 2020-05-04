Salulte to Senior Athletes: Wisdom baseball and softball

The spring sports season for high school would be into it's third week. Athletes, coaches and fans would still be bundling up to play baseball, softball, tennis or to compete in a track meet. Of course this year is very different with the athletes sidelined by the pandemic. Over the next few weeks we will be paying tribute to the senior athletes who are missing out on competing in a spring sport this year. The Aroostook League Athletic Directors have worked with me on this tribute. They have sent along pictures and a little information on their Seniors. There are nearly 170 Seniors who are missing out on competing this spring in a sport that could be their favorite. We are randomly selecting a school each night. For some of the larger schools we will also break it up by sport. We start with Wisdom this evening. The PIoneers had four seniors on the baseball team and two on the softball team who played on a cooperative team with Madawaska.

The Wisdom Pioneers have six seniors who played spring sports.

Alyssa Pelletier was slotted to play the outfield this year and also missed her final year of playing volleyball. and will be attending the University of New England for nursing

Isabelle Gervais was slotted to play the outfield this year and is heading to South Portland for cosmetology school.

On the baseball field, Jacob Roy would have played his fourth year on the Pioneers. The 2 time All Aroostook selection played shortstop and pitched. He is going to UM Farmington for soccer and skiing

Spencer Gervais was heading into his fourth year and was the Pioneers catcher. He is heading into the US Navy

Another four year veteran is Gavin Martin who played the infield and also pitched. He is heading into the US Air Force

Force

Trevor Couture would be entering his second year playing baseball. The outfielder is heading to SMCC for Criminal Justice.

Alyssa Pelletier, Isabelle Gervais, Jacob Roy, Spencer Gervais, Gavin Martin and Trevor Couture. The Wisdom High School Class of 2020 spring athletes.