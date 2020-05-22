Salute to Seniors: SAHS baseball and softball



The Southern Aroostook Seniors had a lot of success during their careers in Dyer Brook. Here is the Senior Salute to the Spring athletes.

The Senior Class at SAHS played several sports during their careers. Six would have played baseball and softball for one final time.

Gavin Vining spent his complete career catching and on the pitchers mound for the Warriors where he was establishing himself as one of the premier pitchers in their conference. Vining will play soccer at UMPI and wants to become a Maine State Trooper.

Five seniors were on the softball team. The Warriors in the Northern Regional Finals in their freshmen and sophomore years. Syndey Brewer was returning to the team after taking last year off. She would have played the outfield . She is going to Liberty University to study nursing.

Alexis Hartin was a veteran behind the plate for Southern Aroostook starting all three years. She is planning on attending UMPI and majoring in Elementary Education and possibly playing softball. .

Aliyah Morales transitioned to third base after starting her career in the outfield as a freshman. Morales is going to UMFK to major in Behavioral Science. She also is planning on playing soccer for the Bengals.

Alexa Merry was the first baseman for the Warriors. She came back from a knee injury to return to the softball diamond. She is unsure of her future plans

Makaelyn Porter was one of the teams leading hitters. Porter played shortstop and had good range. Porter would have been a four year veteran. She is going to Husson University to study exercise science/physical therapy. She will play basketball for the Eagles.

Gaving Vining, Sydney Brewer, Alexis Hartin, Aliyah Morales, Alexa Merry and Makaelyn Porter here is your Senior salute.

