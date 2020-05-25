Salute to Seniors: Ashland Baseball and Softball

Seven seniors would have worn the black and orange for one final time. The softball team had just one senior who was entering her fourth year.Shelby Stolze started at shortstop and was also the back up catcher. She made the Maine State Underclass All Star team. Stolze will be attending college in Florida. and will study either Marine Biology or Education.

The baseball team had several seniors who helped keep the program alive. Graham Berry played second base and also pitched over the last three years. Berry will be attending the University of Maine and major business management

Ty Cyr was the team's manager for all four years. the Coach says he was an integral part of the year.Cyr will be attending UMPI

Reece Deabay would have been playing baseball for the first time. He wanted to give it a shot after not playing since middle school. He plans on enlisting in the Air Force

Drew Doughty was entering his fourth year and was one of the Hornets top pitchers and played the outfield.Doughty will attend NMCC and study Automotive Technology.

Tristan Pelletier caught and pitched for the Hornets and would also fill in at other positions as needed.Pelletier is planning on attending UMFK for Conservation Law

Weston Robinson was another player who would have been in uniform for the first time in his High School career. Robinson also played in middle school. Robinson will attend UMPI and study Political Science. He plans on playing soccer for the Owls.

Shelby Stolze, Graham Berry, Ty Cyr, Reece Deabay, Drew Doughty,Tristan Pelletier and Weston Robinson here is your Senior Salute. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports.

