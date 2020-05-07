Salute to Seniors: CAHS

The Central Aroostook senior class had a lot of success during their High School careers. Both the boys and girls won State and Regional titles over the past four years.

Tonight is their salute.

Six CAHS athletes have wrapped up successful careers. The baseball team was looking to defend a Regional Baseball championship

Brayden Bradbury was a pitcher and catcher heading into his fourth year. He made the All Aroostook baseball team last year. He plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to study Mechanical Engineering

Ethan Pryor played first base and pitched for all three years. He plans to attend the University of Maine Presque Isle

Charlie Yeager roamed the Panthers outfield throughout his career. He plans on attending UM Fort Kent and studying Conservation Law.

Breann Bradbury spent three years behind the plate for the Panthers.She made All Aroostook all three years. She plans on attending the University of Maine Fort Kent to get her nursing degree and to play soccer for the Bengals.

Macie Coffin was entering her fourth year on the softball team. The center fielder plans to attend college and hopes to become a first or second grade teacher

Sydney Garrison played first base for three seasons. She plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to study Elementary Education with a minor in Speech Pathology.

Brayden Bradury, Ethan Pryor, Charlie Yeager, Breann Bradbury, Macie Coffin and Sydney Garrison. The Aroostook League and WAGM salute you.