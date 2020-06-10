Salute to Seniors: Caribou Boys Track and Field

The Caribou Boys track and field team had five Seniors on squad and they were all looking forward to another successful season.

Five Seniors were ready to compete for the Vikings this season. The Seniors won a State Championship two years ago when they were sophomores and they were looking to wrap up their careers with another title.

Jacob Bolen took part in short distance races and field events. Bolen is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle for nursing.

Ethan Holmquist was also a veteran of the track team taking part in several different events during his career specializing in distant races. He is going to the University of Maine for Engineering

Isaac Marker was a sprint specialist competition in the States in the 4 by 100 and 4 by 400 relays he also competed in the States in the High Jump and the Javelin. Marker is going to Snow College in Utah for Wildlife Biology.

Brian Newell was scheduled to compete for the first time. Newell is going into the Marine Reserves

Christopher Parent was another four year veteran of the team. Parent competed in several events during his career and competed in the States last year in the 110 hurdles, the 4 by 1 relay and the High Jump. Parent is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle for Criminal Justice.

Jacob Bolen, Ethan Holmquist, Isaac Marker, Brian Newell and Christopher Parent the Aroostook League and WAGM Salute you.