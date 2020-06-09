Salute to Seniors: Caribou Girls Track and Field



The Caribou track and field team sent several members to the States over the last three years. Some of this year's Senior Class made several trips to the States and had success. Here is the Salute to the Girls Track and field team.

Five girls were looking to suit up for the Vikings as they looked to improve on their third place team finish at the States last year.

Emily Adler had success in field events. She qualified for the States in the discus last year.

Danielle Cyr was a distance specialist who competed for the Vikings throughout High School. Cyr was a member of the state qualifying 4 by 8 relay team. She will be going to UMPI in the fall.

Paige Espling qualified for the New England Championship in the High Jump after finishing in second place in the state. She also competed in the 4 by 4 relay and the discus at the State Champions. Espling is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle for Elementary Education.

Katrina Salch was a member of the 4 by 800 relay team that qualified for the states last year. Salch is going to NMCC for nursing

Emma Stewart also competed in both track and field event and qualified for the States in three events, the 4 by 8 and 4 by 1 relay and the discus. She is going to Husson University for Criminal Justice/Psychology

Emily Adler, Danielle Cyr, Paige Espling, Katrina Salch and Emma Stewart the Aroostook League and WAGM Salute you.