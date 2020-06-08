Salute to Seniors: Caribou softball

We continue our Salute to Seniors with the Caribou softball team.

Five members of the Caribou softball team starting playing together in middle school and continued playing for the Vikings throughout High School. Like every senior athlete in the County their seasons were cut short.

Heather Demerchant could be seen in the pitcher's circle for the Vikings. Demerchant is going the University of Maine and is undecided on her major

Taylor LeBreck spent her career at first base. LaBreck is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle is undecided about her major

Alexis Parker is one of two seniors who would have roamed the outfield for the vikings. Parker is planning on going ot the University of Maine Presque Isle and majoring in Elementary Education

Rene Stubbs could be seen fielding grounders at short stop for the Vikings. Stubbs is going to NMCC for Nursing.

Alya Theriault was the other senior roaming the outfield for the Vikings. Theriault is planning on attending the University of New England and studying biology.

Heather Demerchant, Taylor LaBreck, Alexis Parker, Rene Stubbs and Alya Theriault Congratulations on graduating and good luck in the future.