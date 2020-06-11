Salute to Seniors: Caribou tennis



The Caribou tennis teams continued the legacy of previous squads. This group of Seniors were part of another great run including more titles.

The Caribou tennis teams are some of the most successful in the State. Each and every year they are favorites to win a title. Over the last four years the girls won two regionals and the boys won one regional title.

On the girls side, Abigail

Allen played first doubles last year and had a lot of success on the courts. She is uncertain of her future plans

Shelby Barnes was a four year manager for the Vikings teams. Barnes is going to Northern Maine Community College for Advanced Emergency Medical Services/ Paramedicine

Madison Stratton played second singles last year and qualified for the State singles tournament. She was projected to move up to the number one singles this year. Stratton is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle for nursing

On the boys side Parker Deprey made three straight appearances in the State singles tournament making it as far as the quarterfinals. Deprey played number one singles during his career and is going to Husson University for business. He is planning on playing basketball for the Eagles.

Aiden Plante played first doubles last year for the Vikings and was projected to move up to third singles this season. Plante is going to Northern Maine Community College for Welding.

Abigail Allen, Shelby Barnes, Madison Stratton, Parker Deprey and Aiden Plante congratulations on very successful high school careers and good luck in the future.