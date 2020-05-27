Salute to Seniors: Fort Fairfield Baseball and Softball

.

The Fort Fairfield baseball and softball teams both made the playoffs last year and both squads were looking for solid season this year. Here is their Senior Salute.

The Tigers had seven baseball and softball players who were ready to compete for one final season. The softball team had two seniors.

Makaila Beck was a power hitting third baseman throughout her career in Fort. Beck will be going to the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Cammi King Demerchant played all three years and could be found at shortstop or in the pitchers circle. She is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle.

The baseball team had a lot of success winning the Regional title two years ago and losing in the Regional Championship game their freshmen year.

These five seniors made significant contributions.

Jason Bernaiche roamed the outfield playing both center and left field during his four year career. He is going into the National Guard.

Chase Griffeth was another veteran who roamed the Tiger outfield during the previous three years. Griffeth is going to UM Fort Kent.

The next two are pictured together and both made significant contributions to the team, Wyatt Keegan could be seen on the mound and also at shortstop during his four year career. He is going to NMCC

Dawson Watson also made huge contributions on the mound and when not pitching was behind the plate. He is going to UMPI.

Colby Langner also contributed to the Tigers success both on the mound and while roaming center field. Langner is going to the University of Maine Farmington.

Makaila Beck, Cammi King Demerchant, Jason Bernaiche, Chase Griffeth, Wyatt Keegan, Dawson Watson and Colby Langner congratulations to great careers. Here is your senior salute.