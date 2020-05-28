Salute to Seniors: Fort Fairfield Track and Field

The Fort Fairfield track and field team had some veteran performers who had a chance to qualify for the States. Here is their Senior Salute.

The Fort Fairfield Track and Field team had five seniors who all were looking forward to setting records this year.

Michael Garman competed in the Pole Vault, Long Jump and the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He is undecided about his future plans

Colby Giberson was a field specialist during his career. He took part in the javelin, shot put and discus. He is going to Bates

Skyler Ouellette was a distance specialist who took part in the longer runs. He is going to the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Jessica Halsey was another veteran on the girls team. She competed in the 1 mile 2 mile and also a member of the relay teams. She is going to Dartmouth

Bailee Mallett was another veteran who success in field events. she qualified for the State in the shot put and also was successful in the discus. She is going to Thomas College.

Michael Garman, Colby Giberson, Skyler Ouellette, Jessica Halsey, Bailee Mallet the Aroostook League and WAGM salute you.