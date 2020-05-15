Salute to Seniors: Fort Kent Girls track and field



The Fort Kent girls track and field team would have had several seniors leading the way as they look to make it to the States.

The Fort Kent Warriors had eight seniors looking to compete in track and field

Kennedy Ashby was entering her second year competing in the 200 and 400. She is undecided on what post secondary school she will attend

Breanna Beaulieu specialized in track events competing in the 400, 100, and the 4 by 8 and 4 by 1 relay teams. She will attend SMCC

Madison Gervais was entering her second year of competing in the 100, 200 and 4 by 1 relay. She is attending Husson

Bailey O'Brien competed in the race walk and was ready to compete for the third year. She is planning on attending Pratt Institute in New York

Emily Ouellette anothe four year veteran competing in the High Jump and the 4 by 4. She will attend UMFK

Santana Richardson specialized in sprints entering her third year competing in 100. the 4 by 1 and the hurdles. She is going to UMPI

Samantha Roy competed in the 100, 200, the 4 by 1 relay and the long jump. She was looking forward to her fourth year she is going to UMFK and will play soccer

Emma Saucier signed up to compete in track and field for the first time this year. She will attend UMFK

Kennedy Ashby, Breanna Beaulieu, Madison Gervais, Bailey O'Brien, Emily Ouellette, Santana Richardson, Samantha Roy and Emma Saucier congratulations on your athletic careers.