Salute to Seniors: Fort Kent baseball and softball



Fort Kent has 20 senior athletes who would have competed this spring. Over the next four night we will salute this group of Warriors. We start with baseball and softball tonight.

2 baseball players and four softball players were looking for one final season of competition.

Desirae Hafford roamed centerfield during her high school career and plans to attend UMFK

Madison Saucier was entering her fourth year as catcher for the Warriors. She is planning on attneding UMPI

Riley Sibley spent time at third base and shortstop and plans to attend UMFK

Amanda Thibeault spent her career in the pitchers circle. She plans to attend UMFK .

The baseball team lost in the Regional finals last year and had their sights set on another strong year.

Eden Paradis split his time between the mound and shortstop during his career. Paradis is planning on attending Husson and will try out for the baseball team.

Jace Rocheleau was also entering his fourth year on the team. He played all the infield positions and also pitched. He is planning on attending UMPI and play basketball

