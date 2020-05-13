Salute to Seniors: Fort Kent boys track and field

The Fort Kent boys track and field team had three seniors who were looking to compete this spring.

Here is their salute.

Three track and field competitors had their careers cut short in Fort Kent.

Riley Alley would have competed for the first time. He was projected to compete in several different events. He will attending either NMCC or Washington County CC in the fall.

This would have been Lance Daigle's fourth year on the squad. Daigle competed in the long jump and ran the 100,200 and was a member of the 4 by 1 relay team. He is going to Husson.

Colby Leclair was also scheduled to compete in the long jumpi, the 100 and the 4 by 1 relay. He competed for all four years. He is going to UMFK.

Riley Alley, Lance Daigle and Colby Leclair this is your senior salute.