Salute to Seniors: Fort Kent tennis

The Fort Kent Tennis teams both made the playoffs last year. both teams had seniors who would have competed for the fourth year. Here is their salute.

Three players were ready to serve it up for one final season in Fort Kent.

Kailee Guimond was projected to move up from doubles to singles this year. She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine and play soccer.

The boys team had two players were ready to make another playoff run.

Cole Bennett played doubles for the Warriors during his career. He is planning on attending The University of Maine Orono for business

Carson Theriault also played doubles during his four years and he plans on attending the University of Maine Farmington and is planning on skiing for the Beavers

Kailee Guimond, Cole Bennett and Carson Theriault the Aroostook League and WAGM salute you

