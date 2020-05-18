Salute to Seniors: Hodgdon and East Grand

The Hodgdon baseball team lost in the regional championship game last year while the softball team lost in the preliminary playoffs. Both teams were looking for a return to the playoffs. Here is their senior salute.

Seven Hodgdon seniors were preparing for their final year of spring sports. The baseball team lost a heartbreaking one run game to CAHS in the championship last year and the softball team also made an appearance in the post season.

Kyle Carver was entering his third year for the Hawks. He also played one year for GHCA. He could be found on at short stop or on the mound. Kyle is going to Maine Maritime Academy for Engine Marine Technology

Josh Foster was poised for another big year for the Hawks. this would have been his fourth year at third or on the mound. Foster will be attending either UMP or UMFK for Criminal Justice.

Brandyn Matheson joined the Hawks last year and made an immediate impact. Matheson was primarily an outfielder Matheson is planning on joining the marines

Lauren McGillicuddy was entering her second year as manager. She is going to UMPI for nursing

Hodgdon had a cooperative softball team with East Grand.

Autumn Ganzel was entering her fourth year of softball. Ganzel started in the outfield, but most recently moved to catcher which she says is her favorite position. Ganzel is going to the University of Maine for Veterinary Science.

Grace Malone was entering her fourth year as Hawks manager. She is planning on going to UMPI for nursing.

Martha Wilson started in the outfield and has moved to second base and also did some pitching. She is going to UM Farmington and majoring in Elementary Education.

Jordyn Cowger of East Grand was entering her fifth year playing softball. she pitched for three years with East Grand and played for the Hawks last year.She is planning on attending Bowdoin College and study Neuroscience.

Kyle Carver, Josh Foster, Brandyn Matheson, Lauren McGillicuddy, Autumn ganzel, Grace Malone, Martha Wilson and Jordyn Cowger the Aroostook League and WAGM salute you.