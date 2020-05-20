Salute to Seniors: Houlton Track and Field



The Houlton Track and field team have several athletes projected to make it to the states this year. Here is their senior salute.

Eight Shiretowners would have worn the school colors for one final season of competition.

Isabelle Crosby was entering her fourth year. Here main event was the high jump, but she also competed in short sprints and relays. Crosby is gong to the University of Georgia.

Thomas Astle was entering his third year on the track team.he was a sprinting specialist. He is going to the University of Maine

Will Belyea was ready to compete for the second year. He was also a sprint specialist who also excelled at the high jump. He is going to UNE

Ean Bolstridge was also a veteran of the team. He was a 1600 specialist and also took part in the race walk. He is going to the University of Maine.

Eli Bulley was also ready for his second year on the team.He was a hurdle specialist. Bulley will be going to UMFK and will compete in outdoor track.

Cameron Callnan was entering his third year. He excelled in field events primarily the javelin and the discus. Callnan is going to UMFK and planning on continuing his track career

Matthew Jiminez would have worn the Shires colors for the second year. He competed in running events and also the shot put. He is going to Northern Maine Community College.

Miguel Jiminez was a three veteran and was a strong sprinter, but also competed in the javelin. Jiminez is going to Northern Maine Community College.

Isabelle Crosby, Thomas Astle, Will Belyea, Ean Bolstridge Eli Bulley, Cameron Callnan, Matthew Jiminez and Miguel Jiminez here is your Senior Salute.

