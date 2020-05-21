Salute to Seniors: Houlton baseball and softball

The Houlton baseball and softball team returned several seniors for one final playoff run. Here is their salute.

Six baseball and softball players were ready to wear the Shires colors again this spring. On the softball diamond, First baseman Morgan Bailey was one of two seniors on the softball team. Bailey was entering her fourth year on the squad.Bailey was expected to be a major contributor to the team this year. Bailey will attend the University of Maine

Elizabeth Phillips was also a three year veteran outfielder who would do anything to help the team. She is going to the University of Maine.

The Baseball team had four seniors who played in the State Championship game two years ago. Jaron Brewer was entering his third year. He pitched and played the outfield. He was have played a significant role on the mound this year. Brewer is going to Commercial Diving Academy in Jacksonville Florida.

Jason Collett was entering his fourth year with the Shires. He played several positions including pitcher catcher and second base. He is going to Quinnipiac University

Keegan Gentle was another veteran playing throughout his high school career. He also played several positions, shortstop, centerfield and pitched. Gentle is going to Maine Maritime Academy and will play basketball

David Tucker was entering his third on varsity. He was a designated hitter and also played first base. Tucker is going to the University of Maine.

Morgan Bailey, Elizabeth Phillips, Jaron Brewer, Jason Collett, Keegan Gentle and David Tucker the Aroostook League and WAGM Salute you.

