Salute to Seniors: Houlton tennis



The Houlton boys and girls tennis teams both made it to the playoffs this year. Both teams were returning several seniors as they were looking for another playoff run.

Here is their salute.

The Houlton Shiretowners tennis teams would have been senior laden with four girls and three boys serving it up for one final year.

Samantha Condon would have entered her second year as a member of the team. She was projected to play doubles. She is going to Husson University

Maddie Grant was entering her fourth year on the team. She played second singles.. She is going to the University of New Hampshire

Grace Johnson was another veteran playing throughout high school She was projected to play third singles. She is going to Thomas College.

Sydney Lorom played first singles for the Shires and was also a veteran entering her fourth year. Lorom is going to the University of Maine

Nate Delucca played both first doubles and third singles during his four year career. He is attending Harvard.

Jaron Gentle also was entering his fourth year on the courts. He played second singles and is planning on attending the University of Maine

Issac Vega primarily played first doubles during his four years. Vega will attend the University of South Carolina

Samanta Condon, Maddie Grant, Grace Johnson, Sydney Lorom, Nate Delucca, Jaron Gentle and Isaac Vega this is your senior salute.