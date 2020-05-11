Salute to Seniors: Katahdin

I'ts week two of the Senior salutes. Each night we are saluting a group of senior athletes who had their spring careers cut short by COVID-19. In all there are almost 170 senior athletes who are not competing this spring. The Aroostook League Athletic Directors have sent us pictures and some information on each student athlete and every night we will salute seniors in this segment. Tonight the Katahdin Cougars are in the spotlight.

The Katahdin Cougars baseball and softball teams both made the post season last year and they were looking for more success this year.

Lily Cullen was the Cougars pitcher and she loved the competitive nature inside the circle. She is planning on going to the University of Maine Augusta and becoming a Dental hygienist.

Jordyn Gardner was a senior outfielder for the Cougars and was a leader in all sports. She is going to Eastern Maine Community College for Graphic Design.

Shelby Libby was also set to roam the Katahdin outfield this year. Her work ethic will be difficult to replace. She is going to the University of Maine Orono and wants to get into Journalism or broadcasting.

Madison Robinson would have been playing softball for the first time. This will be a gap year for Robinson.

On the baseball diamond Caleb Giles played shortstop for the Cougars and heart and leadership skills were unmatched. Caleb is going to NMCC and studying in the electrical program

Blake Howes pitched and caught for the team for all three years. He was an excellent catcher for the squad and kept the pitchers under control. He is going to UMPI and will study Phys Ed.

Lily Cullen, Jordyn Gardner, Shelby Libby, Madison Robinson, Caleb Giles and Blake Howes the Aroostook League and WAGM Salute you.