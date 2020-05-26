Salute to Seniors: Madawaska High School

The Madawaska Owls are in the spotlight with today's Senior Salute.

The Madawaska Owls had ten seniors preparing to compete in sports sports for the final time.

Harley Berube played tennis for two years at the high doubles spot. She will be attending college for Physical Therapy or Exercise Science

Elizabeth Dufresne was entering her fourth year on the softball team. She played second base for the Owls. She will attend UMFK for nursing

Ariana Hebert roamed the outfield for all three years. She will attend college for nursing

Keri Hebert was an All Aroostook center fielder. She would have entered her fourth year on the team. She is going to the University of Maine for nursing.

Madison Nadeau was another three year veteran outfielder playing left field. She is planning on attending college and get her major in math.

Katelyn Ouellette was entering her fourth year on the Owls tennis team. She played first singles. She is going to UMFK for nursing

Riley Lausier was an All Aroostook softball pitcher entering her fourth year. Riley will go to college for either nursing or physical therapy.

Baseball players include Andrew Nadeau who decided to play baseball last year and did a great job behind the plate. He will attend NMCC for Electrical Construction and maintenance.

Matt Nadeau was a manager turned player he roamed the outfield during his career. He would like a career in Fire Science Technology.

Jon Pickering was another four year veteran who roamed the Owls outfield. He is planning on attending college for business.

Harley Berube, Elizabeth Dufresne, Ariana Hebert, Keri Hebert, Madison Nadeau, Kately Ouellette, Riley Lausier, Andrew Nadeau, Matt Nadeau, and Jon Pickering the Aroostook League and WAGM Salute you.