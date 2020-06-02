Salute to Seniors: Presque Isle Boys Track and Field

The Presque Isle track and field team was led by several seniors. Over the next two night we will salute the teams. We begin with the boys team this evening

Five seniors were ready to compete for the Wildcats track and field team this year.

Connor Albertson was entering his 4th year on the team. He qualified for the States in the shot put. He also had success in the 800 and also in the 4 by 800 relay team He is going to the University of New England for Pre Medical Biology

Gabe Herweh was a two member of the team specializing in field events, shot put, discus and javelin and also competed in the 4 by 1 relay. He is going to Maine Maritime Academy for Marine Engineering and Technology

Carter Jackson was another four year veteran of the team who had the most success at the shot put and the discus.

Michael Perkins was another four year veteran who stayed very busy in competitions competing in the 400, 800 and 1600 meters and a member of the 4 by 4 and 4 by 8 relay teams. He also took part in the Triple Jump.

He is going to Thomas College for Computer Science.

Damon Underwood was also a four year member of the team. He competed in the 100, 200, and 400 meters and the 4 by 100 relay. He also took part in the shot put, discus and Javelin. He is going to the University of Maine for Computer Engineering

Connor Albertson, Gabe Herweh, Carter Jackson, Michael Perkins and Damon Underwood this is your Senior Salute.