Salute to Seniors: Presque Isle baseball



We continue our Salute to Seniors. Over the next five nights we will salute Presque Isle's 32 seniors. From this evening to next Thursday we will recognize Seniors in five sports who would have worn the Cats colors for one final season. We begin with baseball.

The Wildcats baseball team was loaded with seniors. Nine players and two managers would have hit the diamond for one final time.

Sam Beaulieu played three years roaming right field and center field for the Cats. He is going to the University of Maine for Wildlife Ecology.

Colby Buckley played on JV for three years and would have been on varsity this year. . He played first base and the outfield. Colby is going to Northern Maine Community College

Meghann Collins was one of two senior managers on the team who was involved all three years. Collins is undecided on her future plans.

Connor DeMerchant was entering his fourth year and played third base, pitched and played shortstop. He was a two time All Aroosotook Selection. He will play Junior hockey in Auburn

Kristen Dube was a manager for all three years in High School. She will be working toward her RN Certificate

Mitchell Dumais played JV for three year and would have been on varsity this year as a third baseman. He is going to UMPI for Business Administration.

Brian Ellis was entering his second playing baseball. He played JV last year and would have played varsity this year as an outfielder. He is going to UMPI for Criminal Justice.

Zachary Fletcher was entering his third year on varsity. He was a first baseman and pitcher. Fletcher is going to the University of Maine for Athletic Training.

Ricky Goupille played three years on JV and would have suited up with varsity this year. He roamed the outfield. He is going to UMPI for Criminal Justice.

Riley Roderick played second base and could be seen on the mound during his 3 year varsity career. He is going to Maine Maritime Academy for Marine Engineering and Technology.

Nathan Willett could be found behind the plate as the teams catcher during his High School career. He is going to Thomas College for Criminal Justice

Sam Beaulieu, Colby Buckley, Meghann Collins, Connor DeMerchant, Kristen Dube, Mitchell Dumais, Brian Ellis, Zachary Fletcher, Ricky Goupille, Riley Roderick, and Nathan Willett here is your Aroostook League WAGM Senior Salute.

On Monday night we will salute the softball team.