Salute to Seniors: Presque Isle girls track and field

Presque Isle had 32 seniors who would have competed in a spring sport for the final time. Over the last few night we have been saluting the Wildcats. Tonight the Girls Track and Field team ins the spotlight.

The Wildcats had seven competitors and one manager who were ready to compete one final time in Wildcat blue.

Maggie Castonguay would have competed for the third year after transferring from Washburn. She made All Aroostook both her Sophomore and Junior years.She was very busy competing in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles, the long jump and the 4 by 1 and 4 by 4 relays. She is going to Husson University for Physical Therapy.

Stephanie Donovan spent four years on the team competing in the 100,200,400 the 4 by 1 relay and the high jump. Donovan is going to the University of Southern Maine for Psychology.

Taylor Fancy was entering her third year on the team. She was a field specialist who competed in the shot put, the discus and the javelin. Her future plans are undetermined.

Allison Himes was also a four year veteran of the team. She was very busy on meet days competing in the 400, 800 300 hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump, the 4 b y 4 and 4 by 8 relay. She is going to Utah State University for Kinesiology / Exercise Science.

Clara Kohlbacher was entering her fourth year on the team. She was an All Aroostook selection last year in track events. She also competed in numerous events. The 100, 200, 300 hurdles, pole vault long jump, triple jump, javelin and the 4 by 1 4 by 4 and coed medley relay. She is going to Brigham Young and studying Biology/Chemistry.

Peyton Lindsey was entering her second year as manager of the track and field teams. She is going to Kingswood University for Worship Arts

Libby Moreau was a four year member of the track and field team and also made all Aroostook in track events three times.she also competed in running events both as an individual and as a relay team members. She is going to the University of new Hampshire for Hotel Hospitality Management.

Elise Nelson was entering her fourth year in a Wildcat track and field uniform. She was a field specialist qualifying for the States in the Shot Put last year and also competing in Javelin. Nelson is going to Husson University for Business Administration.

Maggie Castonguay, Stephanie Donovan, Taylor Fancy, Allison Himes, Clara Kohlbacher, Peyton Lindsey, Libby Moreau and Elise Nelson the Aroostook League and WAGM salute you.