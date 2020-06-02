Salute to Seniors: Presque Isle softball

We continue our Salute to Seniors. Rene Cloukey takes a look at the Presque Isle softball team.

The Presque Isle softball team made some long road trips in the playoffs the last two years traveling to Waldoboro two years in a row. The Cats had five seniors who were looking forward to one more season of competition.

Alana Legassie played left field during her career. She made both the All Aroostook and PVC All Conference team last year. She is going to UMPI for Elementary Education

Alexis Michaud roamed center field on the JV team for three years and was looking forward to varsity. She is gong to UMFK for nursing

Elizabeth Nadeau played JV for three years and was also looking forward to varsity this year she played second base. She is going to UMPI for nursing

Rebecca Rider was a four year veteran third baseman. Rider made All Aroostook twice. Rider is going to the University of Maine for nursing.

Anna Trombley could be found roaming center field or in the pitcher's circle during her four year career. She was All Aroostook in 2018. She is going to the University of Maine for nursing.

Alana Legassie, Alexis Michaud, Elizabeth Nadeau, Rebecca Rider and Anna Trombley. Here is your Senior Salute. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports.

