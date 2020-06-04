Salute to Seniors: Presque Isle tennis

It's time for the Salute to Seniors. The final evening for Presque Isle. They had 32 Seniors who were set to compete this spring. We Wrap up their salute with girls tennis team.

Two Presque Isle tennis players lost in the quarterfinals last year to County rival Caribou. The Wildcats had two seniors who were looking to make another playoff push.

Hana Boucher was a four year veteran of the team who played first singles. She was an All Aroostook selection her sophomore and junior years. Boucher is going to the University of Maine for Economics

Gabby Halley would have played singles this year after playing doubles for three years. She was an All Aroostook doubles player for three years and also made the PVC All Conference doubles team once

Hana Boucher and Gabby Halley this is your Senior Salute.