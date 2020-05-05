Salute to Seniors: Washburn and GHCA



A couple of Class D schools had smaller numbers of seniors competing in spring sports so tonight we are doing two salutes in one story to the Washburn Beavers and to the Greater Houlton Christian Acadmey Eagles.

The Washburn Beavers have two seniors competing. Colby Hewitt is missing two sports this spring. He plays baseball and is also a member of the Beavers Track and Field Team. He has competing in six different sports in Washburn. He is planning on going into the Army after graduation.

Keegan Goodine would have been competing on the softball team for the second straight year as an outfielder and back up catcher. She is currently planning to attend NMCC for automotives.

Also Greater Houlton Christian Academy has two seniors on the Track and field team.

Teagan Ewings would have competed in her fourth year of Track and field. She is a distance specialist who qualified for the States three times. Ewings is going to Husson University and plans to compete in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.

Jeannelle Ross also specialized in distance event. This would have been Ross's third year competing in track and field. She also has competed with Hodgdon and Houlton. Both Ewings and Ross also missed the Aroostook League volleyball championships. Ross is planning on attending NMCC for pre-nursing.

Washburn's Colby Hewitt and Keegan Goodine and GHCA's Teagan Ewings and Jeannelle Ross this is your Aroostook League WAGM Salute.

