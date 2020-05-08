Salute to Seniors: Van Buren



The Van Buren tennis teams have been successful over the years and the teams were heading into this year with confidence as they had several veteran players back for one final season.

Seven players were looking to swing a racket again for the Crusaders.

Amanda Nicknair played second doubles for the Crusaders and plans to attend Husson University for Physical Therapy and hopes to play tennis.

Bailey Laplante would have played second doubles. She was also planning on playing basketball. She is going to UMPI for the MLT program and would like to play on the Owls volleyball team

Emilia Nicknair would have been playing at the first doubles spot this year. She plans to attend Husson and pursue a doctorate's degree in Pharmacy. She would like to play soccer, tennis and volleyball for the Eagles

Erica Ouellette would have moved up from second singles to first singles this year .

Sierra Soucy played third singles last year and would have played at the second singles spot this year.

Colby Lapointe would have seen action at second doubles. He was going to have a busy spring as he also planned on playing varsity baseball. He will attend the University of Maine for Political Science

Luc Perrault would have played at first singles this year. He lost his first match in the semifinals. He is going to St Joseph's college for Pre Med and has been talking to their coach about playing basketball

Amanda Nicknair, Bailey Laplante, Emilia Nicknair, Erica Ouellette, Sierra Soucy, Colby Lapointe and Luc Perrault this is your senior salute.