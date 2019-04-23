Shaw is focused on season

Last week we told you that University of Maine Presque Isle softball coach Sarah Shaw had been named the Athletic Director at Thomas College in Waterville. Shaw said that while she is excited about the new job right now she is focused on the job at hand coaching the Owls to a successful season.

(Sarah Shaw):" We have a really promising season going. We are evenly matched with a lot of NAC Teams. While I am excited to be moving forward with this opportunity I think my responsibility is to the girls and they understand that and they really haven't allowed my leaving in the future to distract us from what we are doing this season."

The Owls are 11-11 on the season and 3-3 in the North Atlantic Conference. Once again this year the team has battled poor weather.

Shaw:" We have had a lot of ups and downs this season. We are still learning. We are a very young team with just one senior. We have done well in conference play we have done fairly well,but have not hit our stride yet. That is a good thing moving forward we are right there and just have to turn the corner now."

The Owls are tied for third in the North Atlantic Conference and have six conference games on the slate. Two against Husson , two against Northern Vermont Lyndon and two against Northern Vermont Johnson. The games are all very important as teams battle for position.

Shaw:" The top five teams are very evenly matched so we are all scrambling to get into the top four. The rain has not helped because many of us are having to postpone and maybe lose some games with conference opponents. It will be interesting the rest of the way."

Shaw will be staying at UMPI until the softball season ends. She said once the season comes to a close she will then take over the Athletic Director duties at Thomas and focus on her new job.

Shaw:" I am excited about the opportunity but am sad to leave my girls. I am very happy for the opportunity that UMPI gave me and I am excited about the new challenge and I am looking forward to that part of it."