Shires name a new Football Coach



The County's only varsity football team has a new coach. Jon Solomon takes over as the Shiretowners coach after four years as an assistant.

Solomon:" It's very exciting I am very thankful for RSU 29 giving me the opportunity and Brian Reynolds bringing me up here four years ago and having me under his wing and learning about life here in the County and learning about the program."

Solomon comes with great credentials. He played defensive tackle for the University of Maine back in the late 90's and many years of coaching experience as an assistant Coach with the Shires and prior to that with Bucksport and Hampden. It's a year of change for the Shires, a new coach and also moving from 11 man to 8 man football.

Solomon:" A lot of our kids especially when they were in Jr High played eight man football and they are familiar with the game. You lose two linemen and one skill guy and the field get shrunken down so the sidelines are the bottom of the numbers on the 11 man field. It's still going to come down running with the ball catching the ball and tackling. It is still going to be football."

Houlton finished at 4-4 last year and made a playoff appearance. The Shires will be returning several of their defensive starters

Solomon:" Of the 11 kids who were on the field 7 of those kids are coming back so with 7 coming back who were on the field in the playoff game is huge for us. Offensively we are going to have several guys who have two or three years experience."

He says things are very different this year with COVID-19 as guidelines on what coaches and players can do continues to change.

Solomon:" We are not going to be able to get into a weight room this summer the way we have in the past. Some of the things they might be able to start doing on their own right now and things we might try to do when we get together in July."

The players and coaches are all looking forward to being able to take the field and play their first game on September 4th against Camden Hills.

Solomon:" Get out there and get ready to play and I am sure that once we get to the season a lot of kids even parents are going to be anxious for something to do and be able to run around and just have fun again.