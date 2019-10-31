Shires ready to host Playoff football game.



The Houlton football team will host a playoff game for the first time ever tomorrow night. The Shires will be facing Foxcroft for the second time season. This is the third time that the Shires have a playoff appearance, the first two were on the road.

Reynolds:" We are really excited it was a goal of ours when we started the season with team goal setting. We can cross that one off the list of something that we achieved. We have got kids who have been playing with us since third and fourth grade who had never experienced that. 12 seniors who get to finish off the home portion of their career with a playoff game and it is great for us."

The Shires and Foxcroft played earlier this season in Houlton with the Ponies registering the win. Houlton played a strong second half in that game and Reynolds feels there will be a huge crowd on hand for this game with non alcoholic tailgating starting at 4:30.

Reynolds:" We are going to have some tailgating on the side and I think with the parking down there we may end up with an overflow situation so it will be good for people to get down there early I think."