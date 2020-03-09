Sirois reacts to Spirit of the Game award

The McDonald's Senior All Star weekend featured the top Senior basketball players in the state with several awards handed out at a banquet on Friday night. As we mentioned on Friday Aidan Sirois of Fort Kent was presented with a Spirit of the Game award. Sirois has been the manager of the boys team throughout his High School career and is considered a friend and a teammate.

Sirois:" I loved it the experience was amazing. I was glad to be chosen by my coaches and my teammates to be a part of it. It was a great experience."

An added bonus for Aidan on Saturday he was able to sit on the bench for both Northern Regional Boys teams. and also got into the game thanks to a suggestion from one of his classmates

Sirois:" Eden was the one who talked to the coaches and said he wanted Aidan to go in. It just stemmed from there and he told me I was going in. I was kind of surprised at first."

Sirois said that he felt the pressure when he got onto the court.

Sirois:" I just didn't want to miss. I was putting that out of my mind. My two teammates Eden and Jace told me before hand just don't miss it. Concentrate on making the basket. It was a good experience."

Sirois said that he has received so much support from the area throughout his career and since receiving the award has heard from people in other parts of the State.

Sirois:" I have had tremendous support from everyone. People have been coming up to me saying how proud they are and how happy they are for me. I never want to take that for granted. I love the support that has been given to me."

