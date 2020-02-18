BANGOR, Maine There's more to the annual Northern Maine High School Basketball Tournament than basketball. There's also home grown entertainment between games provided by cheerleaders, mascots and, of course, high school student musicians. Music is a part of the Tournament. Each year schools bring their bands to the Cross Insurance Center to entertain fans at the beginning of the game and at halftime. Rene Cloukey tells us how music brought two communities together.
Small town bands team up for Tourney Halftime Show
Posted: Tue 12:35 PM, Feb 18, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 12:52 PM, Feb 18, 2020