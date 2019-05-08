Special Olympic Spring Games postponed

The weather forecast for Friday has forced the Area Management Team to make a change to the Special Olympic Spring games.

The Special Olympic Spring Games that were set for Friday have been postponed to next Thursday May 16th at the Dr Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex at the Presque Isle Middle School. The opening ceremonies will begin at 9 am and the games will be starting right after the opening ceremonies. Over 300 athletes are signed up to compete in the event. The public is invited to attend the games and cheer on the Olympians during the event.

This is just the second time in over 30 years that the Aroostook Spring games had to be postponed.