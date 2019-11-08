Special Olympic swimmers in the water

The Gentile Hall pool was a busy place this morning

The annual Special Olympics Aquatics event was being held. Over 50 Olympians from several different organizations from Fort Kent Eagle Lake area to the Central Aroostook area were in attendance along with NHS volunteers from Fort Kent and Presque Isle. This event is always very successful but the hope is that more athletes will take part in the future.

Sloan Dionne:"We would love to see new agencies coming in and trying the events. We offer events that are flotation so they don't have to independent swimming they can swim with assistance for this event. They can also swim the length of the pool."

