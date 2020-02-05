Special Olympics Coaching Clinic

Several County people have expressed an interest in coaching a Special Olympics basketball team. Former Snowdogs Coach Brian Hamel put on a clinic for prospectice coaches today.

Brian Hamel:" When I got done coaching the Snowdogs I said I would do a coaches clinic. We have 13 people in Aroostook County from the St John Valley down to Houlton and in Central Aroostook have signed up for this coaches clinic which will allow them to be a certified coach for Special Olympics in basketball. I think it is great testament to how Special Olympics has been involved our community and how our community citizens want to be involved."

The Prospective coaches went through a normal practice starting with stretching. After they complete the certification the Coaches may take teams to State events

Hamel:" Once they go through the session today which is part of the Snowdogs practice and have a classroom session afterwards. They will be certified coaches after they have volunteered for ten hours and then they will be able to coach another team here in Aroostook County or anywhere else in the State. They will be able to bring a team to the State Tournament at USM."