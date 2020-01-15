Special Olympics basketball tournament

It's basketball season and Special Olympians from around the County were at the University of Maine Presque Isle today for their annual Tournament

This is a day to showcase skills for Special Olympians from around the area. From working on teamwork to dribbling passing shooting and rebounding Over 100 athletes from around the County were on hand to play basketball games.

(Carl Michaud):" This format has been going on for six years. We have been playing basketball games for the past six years before that we had a skills tournament where we would pass dribble and shoot the ball. About six years ago we decided to go this direction and play some basketball games."

The event draws about 120 athletes a year for the morning of competition. The players come from Houlton to the St John Valley

(Jenna Cyr):" They love it it is a good way to practice team work and to just have a good time.

(Dale Guerrette):" What do you like more dribbling or shooting. Shooting. Are you a good shooter? Yes."

David Roussel took part in the games and is also a member of the Snowdogs. He said this is such a fun day and that he gets a little nervous before the games start

(David Roussel):" I had butterflies. It is a big honor to be here. Just to let you know on TV I want to be in the NBA."

Roussel would love to play for the Celtics and he gives the organizers a thumbs up for this event

Roussel:" It's really fun the coaches are great. They know what they are doing and they are very good at what they do. They cheer us on."

Michaud:"Its a fun day the athletes are excited to be here. The Volunteers are excited to be here and it is fun group to be with and it is fun day."

Volunteers from Easton, Caribou and Presque Isle helped keep the event running smoothly and it ended with the Snowdogs taking on the Caribou girls in a game.

There was a lot of high fives and smiles throughout the day. The Snowdogs season is just getting underway. They played Caribou and will play several other teams over the next few weeks. It all wraps up with the Special Olympic State Games in March."