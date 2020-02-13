Sports Desk 02/13

Welcome into sports desk everyone. I'm Daveson Perez

We start with some prelim action from around The County...

Last night...Number 5 Houlton had Bangor on their minds BUT they would need to get a win over number 12 Old Town to do so.

The crowd was ELECTRIC in Houlton but it was Old Town on the attack early.

Caden Jackson...picks off the inbound...gets the easy lay-in...ties the game at 7

Next Coyotes possession... Shawn Hoogterp with the dime to Bryce Richards...Old Town up 2

Shires call a timeout to talk things over.

Next play...Keegan Gentle tries to make the runner...misses...but gets his own rebound puts it back for 2.

Gentle got others involved too...here's a pass to Caleb Solomon...who drives in...off glass for the bucket.

Keegan was NOT done...off a steal...he runs...he jumps...and he FINISHES.

Let's see that one more time please...Gentle to the RACK

Old Town however would keep the game close and get the upset over the Shires.

Final score: 63-62.

to Fort Fairfield we go...Tigers were up against the Penobscot Valley Howlers.

skip to the 4th quarter...Tigers lead...they get the ball to Colby Langner for the mid-range bucket.

Howlers would fight back though...Zach Mitchell gets the board... spots up...sinks the 2.

Tigers would go on a run and end this one with a 70-53 win and are headed to Bangor.

And onto Washburn. GHCA pounding the ball inside to Parker Brewer for the hoop. That extends the lead.

##

If it worked once do it again to Brewer and the bucket and the foul.

## The Beavers trying to stay close Beckum Vaughn with the bucket.He ended with 16.

##

The Eagles showing that they have other scorers also this time it's Silas Graham with the hoop.

##

Eagles pick up the win 77 49

They were by led by

Will Austin with 28, Brewer and Graham had 14 apiece.

Greater Houlton Christian Academy will take on Jonesport Beals on Monday night at 8:30.

Two rivals meeting in Fort Kent. Warriors looking to run, Austin Delisle to Eden Paradee for the hoop.

the Warriors defensive pressure turning to offense, Even Deshaine with the assist to Jace Rocheuleau,

Warriors out early, Austin Delisle making the nice move inside and getitng the bucket.

Madawaska got on the board when Michael Herbert hit a jumper that made it 14-5.

Fort kent with a 21-12 lead after one and 37-21 at the half and they would pick up the 70-40 win.

Owls ends the year at 10-9. Fort Kent will take the winner of the Lee and Mattanawcook matchup on Wednesday morning at 9:30.

We did have a hockey game tonight. The Presque Isle Wild Cats were in action against the Brewer Witches and they would get the 6-2 win...Gage LeTourneau led the way for the Cats with a hat trick and 1 assist. Cats improve to 11-4-1.

the nordic ski teams were on skis for the second striaght day

this time in the pursuit event in madawaska. The skiers went out in the same order they finished yesterday and at the interval they finished behind the winner. Kayley Bell of Caribou went out first and was able to hold onto the top spot, Dolcie Tanguay of MSSM started and finished second, with Emma Pelletier of Madawaska, Abigail Wimmer of Caribou and Mya Eno of Fort Kent following.

Justin Pelletier of Madawaska made it a sweep on the boys side, After winning the classic yesterday he followed up with a win in the pursuit today. Malachai Willey and George Ferland of Caribou were second and third, with Dominic luh-GAS-ee and Brandon Ringuette of Madawaska following.

The teams will now travel to Titcomb Mountain in Farmington for the State Nordic Ski Championships on Monday.