Here is the tentative schedule for today. There could be additional games because of early season postponements.

Quarterfinal tennis

Girls

Van Buren at George Stevens Academy 2pm

Houlton at Orono 4pm

Baseball and Softball

Ashland at CAHS 4pm

Woodland at Hodgdon 4pm

Fort Fairfield at Madawaska 4:15pm

Caribou at Fort Kent 4:30pm

Lee at Houlton 7pm

Baseball

Wisdom at Washburn 1pm