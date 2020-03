Three county basketball teams picked up sportsmanship award banners over the weekend.

The Madawaska Owls boys were presented the sportsmanship banner on Friday evening in Bangor

On Saturday the Easton girls were voted the sportsmanship award winner for class D and on the boys side, the Ashland Hornets also made the trip to Augusta to receive the boys sportsmanship award.

All of the awards are voted by other schools throughout the state.